Fabrizio Romano offers Barcelona update on Naby Keita link

Liverpool star Naby Keita could be a summer transfer target for Barcelona, if he leaves Anfield.

The Guinean international is out of contract at the Premier League giants at the end of 2022/23 and Jurgen Klopp has no plans to extend his contract.

Keita has struggled for both form and fitness in five seasons on Merseyside, with just 84 Premier League appearances to his name.

Liverpool are preparing to offload a host of players in the coming months, as Klopp plots a rebuild, on the back of a poor campaign.

However, despite the potential link with a free transfer switch to Barcelona, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims a deal is not ‘serious’ yet, as per his Daily Briefing column with Caught Offside.

“Barca are linked to all the possible free agents, but at the moment, nothing is concrete or advanced between Keita or any other club”, he said.

“He will decide in the next few months. Barca are exploring the free agents market, but nothing is “serious” yet.”

Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues are likely to mean another summer of looking for free agent bargains following the pattern of recent years.

However, the club have endured a mixed bag of results with their free acquisitions, with Memphis Depay, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hector Bellerin already offloaded by Xavi.

Images via Getty Images