Enriquez Negreira’s ex-wife “unaware” of Barcelona payments

Caso Negreira continues to dominate Spanish football, with more details continuing to emerge as the days pass.

The situations centres on Barcelona’s relationship with Enriquez Negreira, who is the ex-Vice President of the Referee’s Committee. Negreira’s company, Dasnil 95, received €1.4m from Barca for scouting services and verbal reports, although that number is now reported to have been much higher.

Negreira’s ex-wife has now contributed to the story. Maria Luisa Romero stated that she had no idea that her former partner was receiving payment from Barcelona, as per Sport.

“If he received those amounts, they never came home. He never told me anything he did, he lived freely without giving explanations to anyone.”

Reports have emerged in recent days that Negreira sent a second burofax to Barcelona in which he asked that they keep paying him despite their contract having been terminated. Romero stated that Negreira wouldn’t have sent it without a reason.

“If he didn’t have an ace up his sleeve, he wouldn’t send a threatening burofax.”

It remains to be seen what happens in the future as the case continues to rumble on. However, La Liga have already announced that Barcelona will not face any sporting sanctions for their part.