Celta Vigo and Girona seal crucial wins as Athletic Club stumble in European race

Celta Vigo and Girona have edged closer to sealing La Liga safety this season with crucial wins in Sunday’s action.

Celta cruised to a dominant 3-0 victory at home to struggling 10-man Real Valladolid, with the visitors sliding into deeper relegation danger.

Swiss international Haris Seferovic popped up to nod home his first Celta goal in the opening stages, before Gabriel Veiga added to his growing reputation, with a brace either side of the interval.

The 20-year-old is attracting transfer interest from the Premier League and he is now on to eight league goals in 2022/23.

Victory was less straightforward for Girona away at Athletic Club as they survived a late storm of pressure to clinch all three points in Bilbao.

Girona strike first! 🟡🔴 Aleix García with a sublime finish to open the scoring against Athletic Club 🤌#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/I0VtyzaLf5 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 26, 2023

Two first half own goals put Girona 3-1 up at the break at the Estadio San Mames, and despite a late goal from Raul Garcia, the visitors were able to dig in to ensure a first away win of 2023.

