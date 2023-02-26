Cadiz defend Barcelona as they troll Alejandro Garnacho on social media

Barcelona were disappointingly dumped out of the Europa League on Thursday after Manchester United scored two seconds half goals to complete a 4-3 aggregate victory.

In the aftermath of the match, young Man Utd forward Alejandro Garnacho took to social media to troll Barcelona, and specifically Pedri, by imitating the 20-year-old’s celebration.

Barcelona have not responded to the gesture, but another La Liga side have appeared to come to their defence. Cadiz, who the Blaugrana defeated last weekend, posted a video on TikTok which poked fun at Garnacho.

The clip showed highlights of Garnacho being tackled and losing the ball during the friendly between Cadiz and Man Utd in December, which the Andalusian club won 4-2.

El cadiz a subido esto devolviéndole a gazpacho, como te quiero cadiz pic.twitter.com/oVe1hsTgS6 — GxlDeRaphina💙❤️ (@RaphinaGaucho) February 24, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona fans on Twitter loved the video, and many posted tweets thanking Cadiz for posting it.

After their European disappointment, Barcelona’s attention turns to domestic matters, starting with the trip to Almeria in La Liga on Sunday, before the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid on Thursday.