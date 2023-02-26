Borussia Dortmund to open Jude Bellingham contract extension talks

Borussia Dortmund have not given up hope on retaining Jude Bellingham this summer.

Premier League giants Liverpool are set to battle Real Madrid to complete a superstar move for the England international ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 19-year-old’s stock has continued to rise in 2023, after playing a central role in England’s run to the 2022 World Cup quarter finals, and his transfer value has risen to €150m at Dortmund.

Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl previously hinted the club are under no pressure to sell, but they are prepared for a bidding war.

However, as per reports from German outlet Bild, Kehl is now preparing to make an extension offer to keep him at the club for an extra year at Signal Iduna Park.

Kehl is pragmatic over Bellingham’s future, with his current deal expiring in 2025, and the club are wiling to make him their highest paid player (£15m per year) to extend until 2026.

“At some point, Bellingham will come and say, ‘I want to do something new’, he said.

“But maybe he also says: ‘No, I want to stay and expand here’. We will try to renew his deal.”