Barcelona wonderkid closing in on first team return after impressive subsidiary performances

Since taking the reins at Barcelona in November 2021, Xavi Hernandez has affirmed his commitment to giving youth players an opportunity in the first team.

The likes of Pablo Torre and Angel Alarcon have been included in several squads for La Liga and European matches so far this season, and in the previous campaign, several youngers were given their debuts for the Barcelona first team.

One of these was Estanis Pedrola, who made his first appearance as a substitute against Mallorca in January 2022, although he has yet to appear for Xavi’s side this season. However, he has trained with the first team on several occasions and a return may not be far away following another excellent performance for Barca Atletic on Saturday.

Pedrola scored twice in Rafael Marquez’s side’s 3-0 victory over Alcoyano, taking his league tally to five for the season. Relevo report that Xavi likes the 19-year-old, who typically operates as a left winger.

With Ansu Fati being the only natural left winger in the Barcelona squad, and the 20-year-old struggling for form this season, a recall for Pedrola before the end of the campaign is not out of the question.