Barcelona to let wonderkid leave for free this summer despite excellent form

Barcelona have a pool of exciting youngsters in their youth squads at the moment. The likes of Angel Alarcon and Pablo Torre have featured for the first team on occasion, and several others are not too far away from breaking into Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

One player that could fall into this bracket is Victor Barbera. The 18-year-old has been in great form for Rafael Marquez’s Barca Atletic side this campaign, and is their top scorer in Primera Federacion Group 2 side with eight goals.

However, he looks set to leave the club at the end of the season without making a first team appearance. MD report that Barbosa is set to join Belgian champions Club Brugge this summer when his contract expires.

Barbosa is expected to replace an ex-Masia player in the Club Brugge squad, with Ferran Jutgla in line for a move to Serie A giants in the summer. Nevertheless, it is disappointing for Barcelona to lose such a bright talent for nothing.