Barcelona miss La Liga title opening with shock Almeria defeat

Barcelona have missed a crucial chance to extend their lead at the top of La Liga as they slipped to a 1-0 loss at Almeria.

Xavi’s charges headed to Andalucia looking to take advantage of Real Madrid’s 1-1 derby draw with Atletico Madrid this weekend.

However, a poor showing at the Power Horse Stadium, meant a first league loss for Barcelona since October, but they remain seven points clear of Los Blancos.

El Bilal Toure made the most of Barcelona’s struggles as he fired Almeria into an early lead before Robert Lewandowski headed just wide before the break.

The visitors were unable to react after the restart, as they waited until the 82nd minute to register their only effort on target of the night, before Lewandowski missed a key chance late on.

Up next for Xavi is a midweek Copa del Rey semi final first leg at Real Madrid with Almeria hosting Villarreal in league action next weekend.

