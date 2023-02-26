Atletico Madrid take to social media to fume after Angel Correa’s derby red card

Saturday’s Madrid derby was a typically feisty affair, with both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid desperate for bragging rights in the Spanish capital.

In the end, the game finished in a stalemate as Alvaro Rodriguez cancelled out Jose Maria Gimenez’s opener for Los Rojiblancos. However, despite the good result for Diego Simeone’s side, they were left furious after Angel Correa saw red for an apparent elbow on Antonio Rudiger.

The Atleti players were furious at the decision at the time, and they weren’t the only ones associated with the club to feel that way. Upon the final whistle, they took to Twitter to vent their frustrated, stating that the incident was “nothing new at the Bernabeu”.

Nada nuevo en el Bernabéu. — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 25, 2023

Atleti followed that up with a picture of Correa’s leg, which was shown to be bloody after an earlier challenge from a Real Madrid player.

Así está la pierna de nuestro 'agresor'. Seguimos sin novedades en el Bernabéu. pic.twitter.com/mFGvI87tD9 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 25, 2023

Despite having a man advantage for 25 minutes, Real Madrid couldn’t secure victory against their city rivals, and as such, they could be ten points behind in the La Liga title race if Barcelona defeat Almeria on Sunday evening.