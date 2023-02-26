Atletico Madrid confirm Reinildo Mandava surgery and recovery date

Atletico Madrid star Reinildo Mandava will not play again this season after undergoing knee surgery, the club have confirmed.

The Mozambique international has established himself as a key player under Diego Simeone in recent months but his campaign is now over.

Simeone will be now forced to reshuffle his defensive plans, ahead of the league season run in.

The 29-year-old was stretchered off in the first half of Atletico’s La Liga derby draw at Real Madrid, following a collision Fede Valverde, with immediate concerns over his injury.

Reinildo Mandava, intervenido quirúrgicamente de la rotura del ligamento cruzado anterior de la rodilla derecha. ¡Todos estamos contigo, mucha fuerza 'Rei'! 💪🏼🇲🇿 ℹ️ https://t.co/OX08qw2CsQ#ÁnimoReinildo pic.twitter.com/yL4cT58q15 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 26, 2023

Atletico confirmed he suffered cruciate knee ligament damage with the full back successfully going under the knife today.

The club have opted against a firm return date, but reports from Mundo Deportivo claim the issue is not as severe as similar knee injuries, and he could return to action within six months.

If he keeps on track, the former Lille defender may only miss a small amount of the 2023/24 campaign.

Images via Atletico Madrid CF