Atletico Madrid confirm Reinildo Mandava’s season ending injury

Atletico Madrid star Reinildo Mandava has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022/23 season due to injury.

The Mozambique international has established himself as first choice at left back under Diego Simeone this season.

However, Los Rojiblancos will be now without him for the rest of the campaign, and the bulk of next season, after confirmation of a serious knee injury.

The 29-year-old was stretchered off in pain in the first half of Atletico’s 1-1 La Liga derby draw away at Real Madrid following a collision with Los Blancos star Fede Valverde with immediate concerns over his injury prognosis during the game.

Atletico Madrid have since confirmed a cruciate ligament injury and his absence will now stretch until at least the end of the current season.

Reinildo sufre una rotura en el ligamento cruzado anterior de su rodilla derecha. ¡Mucho ánimo, te deseamos una pronta recuperación! #ÁnimoReinildo — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 25, 2023

The club have not put a timeframe on his expected return but this type of injury often includes a minimum absence of nine months which could see Mandava sidelined until 2024.