Antoine Griezmann takes to Twitter to vent his frustration at Madrid derby red card

Atletico Madrid battled bravely at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday as they secured a valuable point in their pursuit of Champions League football next season.

Los Rojiblancos frustrated Real Madrid for much of the encounter, but were reduced to ten men after a controversial red card for Angel Correa after an off-the-ball incident with Antonio Rudiger. Despite their man disadvantage, Atleti took the lead through Jose Maria Gimenez, although they were pegged back by Alvaro Rodriguez late on.

Atleti took to their official Twitter account to seethe at some of the decisions made by referee Jesus Gil Marzano, and the club itself wasn’t the only one. Antoine Griezmann, who provided the assist for Gimenez’s opener, tweeted “that’s enough!” in response to the match.

YA VALE ! ❤️🤍 — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) February 25, 2023

Griezmann has previously been outspoken on social media, and the Atletico Madrid forward was less than pleased with the officiating during the derby. In all three Madrid derbies this season, Alti have had a player sent off (Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic and Angel Correa).