Analysis: Who is Elias Romero, the Barcelona-linked forward lighting it up at Las Palmas?

Las Palmas are on course for a return to La Liga after a five year absence from the competition. Francisco Pimienta’s side sit top of the LaLiga2 table, level on points with Alaves and Eibar but with a game in hand on both.

Several exciting prospects have come through at the Canary Islands side in recent years, with the most notably being Pedri, who is considered to be one of the best young players in world football. The 20-year-old signed from Las Palmas in the summer of 2020, and he has become a regular starter at Barcelona under Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona are well aware of the talent that exists at Las Palmas, as they are currently said to be interested in two players at the club. The first is Alberto Moleiro, who the Blaugrana were close to signing last summer, but a move broke down due to financial issues. However, club officials at the La Liga leaders remain very interested in pursuing a transfer for the 19-year-old in the future.

The second player is Elias Romero, who is yet to break into the first team at Las Palmas, but has been in fantastic form for their youth side. Sport report that Barca officials are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old ahead of a possible move in the summer.

Romero is naturally a striker, although he has operated as a right winger at times this season. He has been on fire in front of goal so far this campaign, having netted 14 goals in 21 appearances for Las Palmas’ youth side.

Romero is considered to be a player that likes working with the ball in space and running with it towards goal, and has obvious success doing so this season. In a recent interview with Las Palmas TV, he stated that he considers himself to be a team player, while his goals are said to have given him “confidence to continue”.

Barcelona have had obvious success signing from Las Palmas in the case of Pedri, although Romero would be more likely to join up with Barca Atletic for next season if he makes the move to Catalonia this summer.

Barca club officials will value his versatility, as well as his keen eye for goal. Romero is not something that appears to be short on confidence, and that is a valuable asset to have at a club like Barcelona.

Barcelona are always on the lookout for the best young talents in Spain and the wider footballing world, and Romero could be the next young star to make the switch to the club.

