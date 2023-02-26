(WATCH) Almeria take shock lead over La Liga leaders Barcelona

Barcelona’s push to extend their lead at the top of La Liga has been hit by an early setback away at Almeria.

Xavi is looking to build on the advantage handed to his side by Real Madrid’s 1-1 derby draw with Atletico Madrid this weekend.

La Blaugrana head to Andalucia with a seven point lead over Los Blancos and a victory on the road would put them into double figures as an edge.

However, the visitors have struggled for fluency in the early stages, and Almeria have ruthlessly punished them before the break.

The hosts cut through a Barcelona defence caught out of position and El Bilal Toure found an angle to fire home the opener.

El Bilal Toure gives Almeria the lead vs Barcelona.#AlmeriaBarca pic.twitter.com/EJ8wt4NaWH — $ (@samirsynthesis) February 26, 2023

¡El Bilal Toure sorprende al Barcelona! 🤯 El Almería se pone adelante 1-0. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/uy0YhrFduM — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) February 26, 2023

Xavi will be looking for a reaction from his side after the restart, with a trip to a side battling against relegation should be a straightforward chance for Barcelona to build their case for a first league title since 2019.

