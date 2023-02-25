“You are not going to leave here!” – Elche owner goes crazy at referee after controversial defeat

Friday night saw an absolute classic in La Liga. Bottom side Elche had a dream start against Real Betis, scoring twice in the opening ten minutes to give themselves a 2-0, but second half goals from Broja Iglesias, Juan Miranda and Willian Jose saw Los Verdiblancos complete a sensational comeback.

A fitting end to a crazy game of football! 😱🌴 Willian José scores from the spot for Real Betis to break Elche hearts 💔

However, that only tells half the story. Referee Javier Iglesias Villanueva dished out six yellow cards, three red cards and awarded four penalties.

The hosts received all three red cards, with the one given to Lisandro Magallan particularly controversial. The Argentine was adjudged to have handled the ball as last man, and was given him marching orders after a VAR check.

It's a crazy few minutes at the Estadio Martínez Valero! 😱 The home side receive two reds – one for Lisandro Magallán and another for Pape Cheik! 🟥 The latter wasn't even on the pitch 🤷‍♂️

Betis still trailed 2-0 at the point, and were later awarded three penalties after they sealed a remarkable comeback victory. However, Elche officials were left furious with the circumstances of their defeat, and Villanueva was the main target.

Diario AS report that following the resumption of the match, Elche owner Christian Bragnarik confronted Villanueva and stated that “he was not going to leave here”. Furthermore, sporting director Sergio Martínez Mantecon was recorded as saying to one of the assistants that the officiating team were “scoundrels” and “sons of b******.”

Villanueva documented this incidents in his referee’s report, and it remains to be seen whether Elche are punished by La Liga as a result.

Image via Maxppp