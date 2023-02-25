Xavi Hernandez on course to equal La Liga record with Barcelona

Barcelona are targeting an eight win in a row in La Liga when they take on Almeria on Sunday evening. Xavi Hernandez’s side are looking to bounce back from Thursday’s disappointment against Manchester United to continue their charge towards the league title.

The Blaugrana have been exceptional domestically this season, and they will look to remain at least eight points clear of Real Madrid by the end of the weekend, with Los Blancos playing Atletico Madrid 24 hours prior on Saturday.

Barcelona sit on 59 points after 22 games, and a victory in Andalusia on Sunday would see Xavi equal a record set by two of his former managers from his playing days in Catalonia. As per Diario AS, a win would see them have the best points rally in La Liga history after 23 matches.

That would be equal with Pep Guardiola, from the 2010/11 season, and Tito Vilanova, from the 2012/12 campaign. Despite the history behind a victory, Xavi will just solely be targeting a Barcelona win tomorrow to keep pace at the top of the table.