Xavi Hernandez believes that his Barcelona side are “physically the best team in La Liga”

Barcelona will be hoping to bounce back from their European disappointment on Thursday when they travel to Andalusia to take on Almeria on Sunday evening.

With a victory, Xavi Hernandez’s side would equal the best La Liga points tally after 23 matches, and in the process, would extend their winning run to eight matches. With Real Madrid taking on city rivals Atletico Madrid 24 hours prior, Barcelona’s lead at the top of the league could be cut to five points ahead of their match on Sunday.

Almeria currently sit in the relegation zone in La Liga. Regardless, Xavi is expecting a very difficult match, especially with their hosts typically playing better at home.

“It’ll be difficult. Almería are strong at home and achieve a lot of points at their ground.”

Following their defeat on Thursday, Barcelona can now just focus on domestic matters, and do not have the distraction of European football as they seek La Liga glory. Irrespective, Xavi felt like his side could have handled the physical demands.

“Physically, we are the best team in the league. We run the most, with the best pace. The physical preparation is fantastic.”

Barcelona have the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid on Thursday, but their full focus will be on continuing their excellent La Liga form.