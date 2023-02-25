Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid pay touching tribute to Amancio ahead of Madrid derby

Real Madrid were deeply saddened earlier this week by the passing of former player Amancio at the age of 83.

Amancio, nicknamed El Brujo, joined Real Madrid from Deportivo La Coruna in 1962, and played for Los Blancos for 14 years, amassing 119 goals in 344 league appearances during his time at the club. He played as a right winger, and famously wore number seven during his spell in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid paid tribute to Amancio ahead of their Champions League last 16 first leg against Liverpool on Tuesday, and have now paid homage to him again in their first match at the Santiago Bernabeu following his passing.

Ahead of kick off in the Madrid derby, the Real Madrid squad took a picture with all of the trophies that Amancio won during his time at the club, and a moment of silence was observed among everyone in the stadium.

The Real Madrid squad will be determined to secure another win in Amancio’s honour, having done so in emphatic fashion on Tuesday.

