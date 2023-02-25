Atletico Madrid Barcelona

WATCH: Real Madrid equalise after 10-man Atletico Madrid take shock lead

The Madrid derby has sparked into life in the second half.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been frustrated for much of the match, as Los Rojiblancos have utilised a 5-4-1 system due to an early injury for Reinildo Mandava. Neither side has had any clear cut chances.

Real Madrid were handed a huge advantage after 65 minutes when substitute Angel Correa was sent off for an off-the-ball incident involving Antonio Rudiger. The Argentine appeared to elbow the Los Blancos defender, and the referee was left with little choice.

Despite the setback, Atleti were defiant and they have now taken a shock lead. Antoine Griezmann’s whipped free kick was headed home beautifully by Jose Maria Gimenez.

That sparked the hosts into life, and they equalised less than ten minutes later. Luka Modric’s corner was glanced home by Alvaro Rodriguez, who scored his first Real Madrid goal.

An incredible moment for the 18-year-old, but Real Madrid could be set to drop more points in the La Liga title race.

