WATCH: Atletico Madrid down to 10 men against Real Madrid as Angel Correa sees red

After a very frustrating 65 minutes, Real Madrid now have a massive advantage as they look to win a third successive Madrid derby.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have dominated much of the play, but have been unable to break down Diego Simeone’s resilient Atletico Madrid side.

Having started in a 4-4-2 system, Atleti switched to a 5-4-1 when Reinildo Mandava had to be subbed off after picking up nasty knee injury. He was replaced by Jose Maria Gimenez, but it is another substitute that is in the centre of things.

Angel Correa replaced Pablo Barrios at half time, and within 20 minutes, the Argentine is back in the dressing room after being sent off for an off-the-ball incident with Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger. Correa appeared to hit Rudiger with an elbow as they jostled at a throw-in.

A straight red card for Angel Correa who just came on as a half time substitute and was deemed to have elbowed Rudiger by the referee 🟥 "For me, this is not a red card. It's not even a yellow card!" 🎙@LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/h9sKpaiOZY — Watch Rangers v Celtic live on Viaplay 🏆 (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 25, 2023

There's drama in Madrid as Correa sees red for an elbow on Rudiger… 🟥 What do you make of the decision? 🤔#ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/1HkBnwjpF5 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 25, 2023

Correa gets a red card for this elbow on Rudiger 😳 pic.twitter.com/EZD3Pr8CdJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 25, 2023

Real Madrid will look to make their man advantage count in the closing stages as they look to move within five points of Barcelona in the La Liga title face.