WATCH: Atletico Madrid down to 10 men against Real Madrid as Angel Correa sees red

After a very frustrating 65 minutes, Real Madrid now have a massive advantage as they look to win a third successive Madrid derby.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have dominated much of the play, but have been unable to break down Diego Simeone’s resilient Atletico Madrid side.

Having started in a 4-4-2 system, Atleti switched to a 5-4-1 when Reinildo Mandava had to be subbed off after picking up nasty knee injury. He was replaced by Jose Maria Gimenez, but it is another substitute that is in the centre of things.

Angel Correa replaced Pablo Barrios at half time, and within 20 minutes, the Argentine is back in the dressing room after being sent off for an off-the-ball incident with Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger. Correa appeared to hit Rudiger with an elbow as they jostled at a throw-in.

Real Madrid will look to make their man advantage count in the closing stages as they look to move within five points of Barcelona in the La Liga title face.

