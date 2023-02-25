Serie A club confirm desire to sign Barcelona loanee on a permanent deal

Barcelona’s precarious financial situation means that several departures this summer are highly likely, as club officials look to significantly reduce the wage bill.

Loaned out players who do not have a future at the club are expected to be at the top of the list to leave, and one of these will be Samuel Umtiti. The Frenchman was shipped out on loan to Serie A new boys Lecce last summer having been deemed as surplus to requirements by head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Umtiti was impressed during his time in Serie A, and thankfully for Barcelona, that has sparked interest. AC Milan are reportedly interested in a summer move, but they won’t be the only ones. Lecce sporting director Pantaleo Corvino was confirmed that they are aiming to re-sign the 29-year-old, as per MD.

“When you arrive in your first year in Serie A you have to try to create the right mix, a cocktail of experience and youth. For a director, it is a very important aspect, and the arrival of Umtiti responded to this need.

“Let’s see if we have the approval of Barca and the player. If we have the go-ahead from both, that can be explored. Last summer, Umtiti already had the will to choose Lecce.”

Barcelona will be desperate to get Umtiti off their books, as they begin the process of improving their finances ahead of next season.