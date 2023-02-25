Sergio Aguero teases Lionel Messi’s return to former club this summer

Much of the footballing world is eagerly anticipating Lionel Messi’s next move. The 35-year-old’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain runs out at the end of the season, as he is not close to signing a new deal.

A Barcelona return has been speculated, and Messi’s father met club president Joan Laporta recently to discuss the matter. However, with the Blaugrana’s finances still in a precarious situation, it remains to be seen whether they can afford him.

Former Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero, who is also a very close friend of Messi, has hinted that the recent World Cup winning captain should return to his first club in Argentina, Newell’s Old Boys, as per Sport.

“He is seriously considering the possibility of playing for Newell’s.”

MLS side Inter Miami appeared to confirm their interest in Messi, while PSG are desperate to secure a renewal. Barcelona are likely to continue monitoring the situation as they look to bring their all-time top scorer back for a second spell.