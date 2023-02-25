Real Sociedad star to declare for Spain in 2023

Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand looks set to switch international allegiance from France to Spain in the coming weeks.

The 26-year-old centre back has established himself as a key part of the La Real backline following his initial 2016 move from French side Brest.

After advancing up through the Basque side’s reserve ranks, Imanol Alguacil opted to bring him into the first team fold in 2019, and he has gone on to make over 100 La Liga appearances.

According to reports from French outlet France 24, Le Normand has begun the process of obtaining Spanish nationality, in a similar move to current La Roja star Aymeric Laporte.

New Spain boss Luis de la Fuente is ready to cast his net wide for the the upcoming Euro 2024 campaign with former captain Sergio Ramos announcing his decision to retire from international football.

Le Normand is currently three years short of the requirement to automatically obtain Spanish citizenship, but the Spanish Higher Sports Council are likely to request a exemption, via royal decree.

The moves comes as a major change from Le Normand’s previous comments on remaining committed to France, despite never representing his home nation at international level, and he could be available for Spain’s qualifiers next month.