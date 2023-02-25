Real Madrid drop more points in La Liga title race after derby disappointment

Real Madrid have lost more ground in the La Liga title race after a disappointing 1-1 draw in the Madrid derby.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were frustrated for much of the game against Atletico Madrid. After an early injury to Reinildo Mandava, Diego Simeone switched from a 4-4-2 to a 5-4-1, which the hosts struggled to break down.

The first 60 minutes were largely uneventful, but the game sparked into life when substitute Angel Correa was sent off for Atleti was an off-the-ball elbow on Antonio Rudiger.

Real Madrid had the man advantage, but they were soon behind on the scoreline when Antoine Griezmann’s excellent free kick was brilliantly headed home by Jose Maria Gimenez, who replaced the stricken Reinildo in the first half.

However, their lead lasted just ten minutes as 18-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez scored his first goal for the Real Madrid first team, glancing the ball past Jan Oblak from a superb Luka Modric corner.

Real Madrid could not find a late winner, meaning that Barcelona can move ten points clear at the top of La Liga with a victory over Almeria on Sunday.