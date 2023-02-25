Manchester United and Arsenal among clubs lining up summer move for La Liga wonderkid

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta have focused on the Spanish market for much of this season, as he looks to improve his high flying side ahead of next season.

The Gunners were linked with Barcelona winger Raphinha in January, and have continued to be linked with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. They have now been linked with another highly rated Spanish midfielder in Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga.

Diario AS report that Barcelona’s Europa League conquerors Manchester United are also interested in the 20-year-old, who is having an excellent breakthrough season for Celta in La Liga this campaign. Fellow Premier League side Newcastle United are also said to have scouted Veiga in Celta Vigo’s match against Atletico Madrid two weeks ago.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Veiga, but with their current precarious financial situation, they may be unable to compete with the Premier League trio as they look to add reinforcements ahead of next season.