Key player set to miss Barcelona’s trip to Almeria due to injury

With Real Madrid taking on city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday, Barcelona’s lead at the top of La Liga could be cut to five points by the time they take on Almeria 24 hours later.

Xavi Hernandez’s side have been in excellent form domestically, and are looking to make it eight league wins in a row when they travel to Andalusia. The hosts sit in the relegation zone following Cadiz’s victory over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, but Xavi is not underestimating their opponents.

Things are set to be more difficult for Barcelona on Sunday, following confirmation from Gerard Romero that Ronald Araujo is set to miss the match due to injury.

The Uruguayan was substituted against Manchester United as a precaution due to discomfort in his abductor, and despite being named in the Barcelona squad for the fixture against Almeria, he is likely to be absent.

Xavi will have to choose between Eric Garcia and Marcos Alonso to replace Araujo. The former impressed for Barcelona last weekend against Cadiz, while Alonso scored on his last start in the first leg against Man Utd.

