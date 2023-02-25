Karim Benzema closing in on Real Madrid legend in La Liga scoring charts

Real Madrid host city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday as they aim to move back to within five points of leaders Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have won their last five matches in all competitions, and they will look to make it six in the Madrid derby. Much of that could depend of talisman Karim Benzema, who is looking to carry on his recent good form, having scored five goals in his last three games.

Benzema’s brace against Elche ten days ago saw him move to second on Real Madrid’s all-time list of top scorers in La Liga, just behind Cristiano Ronaldo. He sits on 230, two ahead of Raul Gonzalez, and the Frenchman is closing in on another record.

Former Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid striker Hugo Sanchez sits fourth in the all-time rankings on 234 league goals, and Benzema will be looking to surpass that in the coming weeks. It’s unexpected that he will do so against Los Rojiblancos, but stranger things have happened.

Benzema’s primary intention on Saturday will be to help Real Madrid secure another three points, as they look to keep slim hopes of retaining their La Liga crown alive.

There are more ways than ever to watch LaLiga this season, with unrivalled access through Viaplay, ITV and LaLigaTV. This weekend, Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid will meet at the Santiago Bernabeu on free-to-air ITV for the Madrid Derby, with the game available live on ITV4.

Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid: Saturday, February 25th, 5:30PM kick-off (UK time).