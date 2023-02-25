Inter Milan looking to sell Barcelona target this summer

With Sergio Busquets possibly leaving this summer, Barcelona are likely to be looking for a replacement for the long serving pivot in the upcoming transfer window.

Busquets’ contract expires at the end of the season, and has previously stated his desire to move to the MLS when his time at Barcelona is over. However, he could renew, and reports suggest that he is considering the possibility of staying in Catalonia for another season.

Irrespectively, Barcelona are set to be in the market for another midfielder in the summer, and they have previously been linked with Inter Milan pivot Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatian international is expected to be available for transfer in the summer, and Sport state that Inter will look to sell him as he is no longer considered to be a key player.

Barcelona would be looking to do a cut-price deal for Brozovic, as they look to add reinforcements without making their financial position worse ahead of next season.