“He’s one of the best in the world” – Thibaut Courtois appreciates Jan Oblak ahead of Madrid derby

Saturday’s Madrid derby will see two of the best teams in Spain battling it out for supremacy in the nation’s capital. Real Madrid are looking to remain in the La Liga title race, while Atletico Madrid could move up into third with three points.

The match at the Santiago Bernabeu will also see two of the best goalkeepers in world football face off. Thibaut Courtois has experience of playing his fixture on both sides, having previously spent three seasons on loan at Los Rojiblancos from Chelsea.

Courtois’ replacement was Jan Oblak, who was signed by Atleti from Benfica in 2014, and the current Real Madrid stopper is well aware of the talents of his opposition number, as per DAZN (via Sport).

“Where he helps Atleti the most is with his reflexes on the line. He’s one of the best in the world at doing that.”

Courtois have kept four successive clean sheets for Real Madrid in La Liga, and he will be aiming to shut Atletico Madrid out on Saturday to make it five.