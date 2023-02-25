Former referee is suing Enrique Negreira for “sports corruption” over Barcelona scandal

Caso Negreira continues to dominate Spanish football. The case situates around Barcelona’s involvement with the former Vice-President of the Referee’s Committee Enriquez Negreira. The story has been headline news since it broke ten days ago, with new revelations constantly appearing.

Despite claims of cheating from all quarters from the footballing landscaping in Spain, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti stated that his belief is that there is no corruption in Spanish football.

However, other notable figures don’t see things the same way. TV3 have reported that former referee Estrada Fernandez has filled a lawsuit against Negreira and his son over the scandal.

Fernandez, who recently retired from on-pitch refereeing and now works solely as a VAR official, believes that he and several other referees could have been influenced by the pair’s “profit motive” during the period in which they took payment from Barcelona, which is believes to have started back in the 2001/02 season.

It has already been confirmed that Barcelona will not face any sporting punishment in Spain for the scandal, but other sanctions cannot be ruled out.