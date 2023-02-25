Diego Simeone slams Antonio Rudiger over Angel Correa red card

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has criticised Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger for his role in Angel Correa’s derby red card.

Los Rojiblancos came away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with a battling point as Alvaro Rodriguez’s late goal cancelled out Jose Gimenez’s opener.

On a night of few chances, both sides converted their one real opening in the Spanish capital, but the flashpoint between Correa and Rudiger was the main talking point.

Correa was dismissed by referee Gil Manzano just after the hour mark following an off the ball clash with Rudiger.

Replays showed minor contact from Correa towards the German international, with his hand striking his chest, not his face, as Rudiger imitated.

Simeone was annoyed by the decision and claimed Rudiger’s actions ensured Correa’s dismissal with an appeal expected from Atletico in the coming days.

“The contact is not a hit. Rüdiger is 1.94m”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“A blow so brutal that he apparently had to sit down, but was quickly able to stand up.

“It could be a yellow, but if we send off a player for that, there would not be a player left on the field.”

If Correa’s ban is upheld by La Liga the Argentinian will miss the next three league games.