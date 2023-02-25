Carlo Ancelotti vows to fight on in La Liga title race

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted Real Madrid will battle on in their La Liga title defence despite losing more ground to leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 draw at home to local rivals Atletico Madrid, as Alvaro Rodriguez produced a late equaliser off the bench, to rescue a point against the 10-man visitors.

The result means Real Madrid now trail Barcelona by seven points in the title race in 2023 with Catalans in action at Almeria tomorrow night.

Despite the difficulty of the incoming challenge, the veteran Italian coach remains confident of his side being in a position to keep pace with Barcelona in the run-in.

“It’s more complicated but it’s not goodbye to the title, we have to fight until the end, and see what happens”, as per reports from Marca.

Real Madrid will have a chance to disrupt Barcelona’s momentum in midweek, as they host their El Clasico rivals in a midweek Copa del Rey semi final first leg, before heading to Real Betis next weekend.