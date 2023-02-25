Barcelona eyeing up move for wonderkid striker “better than Youssoufa Moukoko”

Barcelona’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko was well known. Club officials were desperate to land the teenager, who has been very impressive in his first full season as a first team player at the Bundesliga giants.

Moukoko’s contract at Dortmund was expiring in the summer, and Barca were hopeful of signing him as a free agent. However, their plans were scuppered when he signed a new deal until 2026.

However, it appears that the La Liga leaders have moved on, and are targeting another young striker from Dortmund. Josep Capdevilla reports that they are keeping tabs on Paris Brunner, who is currently following a similar tragectory to Moukoko.

The 17-year-old has scored 16 goals in just six matches for Dortmund’s U17 side this season, and Eurosport have labelled him as being better than Moukoko, who was also prolific in the youth ranks at the club.

However, Barcelona may find a move difficult as Borussia Dortmund are very unlikely to be willing to sell one of their hottest youth prospects.

Image via Imago