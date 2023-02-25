Analysis: Is Fabinho a good alternative for Real Madrid if Jude Bellingham cannot be signed?

Real Madrid are set for an important summer. With their squad continuing to age, younger reinforcements are to be targeted with the next few years in mind.

Rayo Vallecano left back Fran Garcia will return to the club, having left on a permanent deal two years ago. The 23-year-old is expected to compete with Ferland Mendy to be first choice next season.

The big signing that Real Madrid are targeting is Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The English international is regarded as one of the best young players in world football, and has played at a considerably high level since joining the Bundesliga giants back in 2020.

Club officials at the reigning Spanish and European champions have made Bellingham their top target, which a view to the teenager being a regular member of their squad for many years to come.

However, securing Bellingham’s signature won’t be easy, with Manchester City and Liverpool, among others, also looking to sign him. A return to his homeland is certainly a possibility, and if that were to be the case, Real Madrid would have to look for an alternative signing.

If a midfielder is targeted in the instance that Bellingham does not join, one player that could be signed by Real Madrid is Fabinho, especially if Liverpool win the race to sign the Dortmund player. Fichajes have reported that Los Blancos officials could move for the Brazilian in the summer.

Fabinho was regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in world football in recent years. However, he has seen a dramatic loss of form this season, and has looked a shadow of his former self. The 29-year-old had a spell at Real Madrid previously, when he spent a season on loan from Rio Ave, making just one appearance for the first team.

From a Real Madrid standpoint, the deal would not suit their transfer policy of signing young talent, especially with Liverpool likely to demand €70m for Fabinho. Furthermore, a defensive midfielder is lower on their priorities with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, who are 22 and 20 respectively, already at the club.

If Real Madrid were so determined to land a player of Fabinho’s mould, they would have just kept Casemiro, who has had a much better season in the Premier League at Manchester United than his Brazilian counterpart.

If Bellingham cannot be signed, Real Madrid should prioritise the renewals of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Ceballos, and the money available for transfers should be spent on either improving the right back position or getting an adequate backup to Karim Benzema.

Image via Getty