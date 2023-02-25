Al-Nassr want to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with two former Real Madrid teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo shocked much of the footballing world when he opted to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in December, following the termination of his contract at Manchester United.

Ronaldo signed a two-year deal in the Middle East, and he has started his spell in good form, scoring five goals and adding two assists in four appearances. He will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when his Al-Nassr side travel to face Damac.

Marca report that Al-Nassr want to reunite Ronaldo with two of his former teammates at Real Madrid, who are both out of contract at the end of the European season. Sergio Ramos, who retired from international football on Thursday, is wanted alongside Luka Modric, who still plays for Los Blancos.

Modric wants to stay at Real Madrid for at least one more year, but Ramos’ future is less clear, and a reunion with Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia could be on the cards.