Al Nassr open Sergio Ramos transfer talks

Al Nassr are planning another major transfer move in 2023 as they look to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Sergio Ramos.

The plan involves an ambitious project to pair Ramos with his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, after the 38-year-old agreed a world record move to Riyadh in December, on a contract worth a rumoured total of $200m.

However, that was just the start of Al Nassr’s ambitions to become a continental powerhouse, with Ramos now a possible option.

Following his decision to announce a belated retirement from international football earlier this week, Ramos now faces a crucial choice on his club future in the coming weeks.

His current deal at PSG expires in June, with no progress over extension talks, despite his interest in staying in Paris for another year.

That lack of certainty has reopened Al Nassr’s interest in the veteran defender, with reports from Marca claiming the club have already reached out to Ramos’ representatives, over a move to the Middle East.