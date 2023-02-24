Xavi Hernandez highlights ‘only positive’ for Barcelona after Manchester United defeat

Barcelona are licking their wounds from another European exit, after Manchester United overturned a deficit to beat them 2-1 on Thursday night (4-3 on aggregate). The Blaugrana had a solid first half, but after conceding just minutes into the second, struggled to impose themselves on the game.

After the match, Xavi Hernandez showed himself to be disappointed with the result, although not angry with his team. There was only one positive in his mind.

“The only positive thing is that we already have a game on Sunday and we have to focus on Almería and on Thursday on the Cup semifinal. There are two titles left and we want to win them because they are very important for the club.”

Following the defeat, Xavi was seen congratulating two of Manchester United’s former Real Madrid players, against who he played himself.

He felt his side did not play badly, but could not keep up with their opponents physically, as per Sport.

“It’s a shame because the team has shown face and deserved more. They are physically very strong, Shaw won the battle in the second goal and after two rebounds it came to Antony. We could have dominated the game more.”

Barcelona still have a shot at two major titles this season, but Real Madrid stand in their way. With an eight-point advantage in La Liga, Xavi may face concerns over his job security should he fail to bring it back to Camp Nou.