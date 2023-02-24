WATCH: Gerard Pique’s reaction to Barcelona’s Europa League exit against Manchester United

Cules everywhere are once again spending a weekday lamenting their European exit, following defeat to Manchester United on Thursday. Gerard Pique was just another one of them.

Manchester United beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate, having come from behind in both legs to score twice at Camp Nou and Old Trafford. Barcelona were able to react in the first leg with the home support behind them, but struggled to do so in England.

Pique of course is well aware of the atmosphere at both grounds, having played for United early in his career.

His current gig is working on the ‘Kings League’, a small-sided football tournament involving celebrities, streamers and former footballers. It does involve plenty of broadcasting too, and Pique was scheduled on after Barcelona’s defeat.

Pique did not seem especially pleased with the result, as shown by Relevo.

Gerard Pique reacting to Barcelona's defeat last night: "I was watching the game. A f****** ruin."pic.twitter.com/4JztooKqVb — Football España (@footballespana_) February 24, 2023

This is the second year in a row that Barcelona have gone out of the Champions League and then struggled in the Europa League too.