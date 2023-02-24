Villarreal draw Belgian giants in Conference League as season gets more complicated

Villarreal have learned their opponents for the Round of 16 in the Europa Conference League, after being paired with Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The Yellow Submarine will be amongst the favourites to win the competition, along with West Ham, Lazio and Nice. Having made the Champions League semi-finals last season, Villarreal have the best European pedigree of late.

Villarreal will play at Lotto Park on the 9th of March, before returning to Estadio de la Ceramica on the 16th. Quique Setien’s side will be heavy favourites against the side 9th in the Jupiler Pro League.

In order to win the competition, Setien will have to improve their fortunes though too. Villarreal are also 9th in La Liga, and have put together a concerning run of form lately, in particular gifting bottom-placed Elche their first win of the season.

Setien is under pressure and there are even reports that owner Fernando Roig is already considering another manager for next season.

Villarreal are one of five Spanish representatives left in Europe, with the three Europa League sides finding out their opponents earlier on Friday.