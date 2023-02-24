Spain manager dragged for comments on Sergio Ramos as tensions rise with Real Madrid legend

One of Spain’s greatest ever players and their most capped player of all time, Sergio Ramos, has retired from international football. Under Luis Enrique, his non-selection became a major talking point, and despite his retirement, the talking has not stopped.

Ramos announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday evening, stating that new Spain manager Luis de la Fuente had called him to explain that Ramos was not part of his plans.

That has been noted by many, particularly given his previous comments on the matter. The perception was that when de la Fuente got the job, Ramos had a shot at being called up again – de la Fuente said as much on entertainment programme El Hormiguero 24 days previously.

“Like all of the veterans or stars, he has a chance to come [with us].

El 31 de enero en @El_Hormiguero Luis de la Fuente dijo esto sobre Ramos👇 ¿Ha cambiado de opinión en 23 días? ¿O Luis de la Fuente solo obedece órdenes, como leal empleado federativo?

De la Fuente goes on to explain that they would be going through a a process of assessing their options, which would include veterans too, ‘as much [Iago] Aspas as Ramos’.

Clearly that led him to the conclusion that he did not want Ramos as part of his side. According to Relevo, those within the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) are disappointed with his statement. They feel that de la Fuente was classy and respectful with his decision to give him a call privately first. Ramos also declared in his statement that ‘football is never just football’, implying that perhaps his exclusion is not purely based on his footballing ability.