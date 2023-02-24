Sevilla manager to leave at the end of the season regardless of results

Sevilla have improved dramatically in recent weeks, but it will not keep manager Jorge Sampaoli at he club.

The passionate Argentine came back to Sevilla for the second time in order to try and turn things around, with Los Nervionenses languishing towards the bottom of the table. They now sit 12th in the table, seven points off European qualification, and three points above the drop zone.

Sampaoli has improved Sevilla though, who are now through to the Round of 16 in the Europa League and can boast a perfect home record.

However Todofichajes claim that both Sevilla and Sampaoli are in agreement that he will leave at the end of the season. With little money to invest in the squad in the summer, Sampaoli does not want to carry on.

Sevilla are evaluating candidates, and unemployed Marcelino Garcia Toral has been mentioned as another potential returning manager for next season.