Revealed: The financial impact of Barcelona’s European exit as salary limit issues loom

The mood emanating from the Barcelona dressing after defeat to Manchester United was one of disappointment, rather than disaster, as they crashed out in the Europa League playoff round. In the offices at Camp Nou, that sentiment may not be shared.

Already in a squeeze financially, the Blaugrana could do with all the money they can get. La Liga President Javier Tebas maintains that the club need to make up a €200m deficit before July in order to be able to recruit without restrictions and fit into their salary limit.

Barcelona had budgeted for at least €20m in income from their European prize money, which corresponded to making the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Having gone out in the group stage, they needed an impressive performance in the Europa League to make up that shortfall.

The winners of the competition will take home €14.4m, as per Diario AS, in prize money, which would have made up most of the shortfall for the Blaugrana.

With no more income from Europe though, Barcelona will have to find a way of making up that money in their budget. The most likely solution would be player sales, although President Joan Laporta has claimed they will not need to sell players.