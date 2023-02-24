Key Real Madrid star returns for Atletico Madrid derby

Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid in a high stakes La Liga derby this weekend as they look to close the title gap on Barcelona.

Los Blancos head into the weekend boosted by their impressive 5-2 Champions League win away at Liverpool in midweek, but they trail La Blaugrana by eight points.

Carlo Ancelotti will be aiming to ramp up the pressure on their Catalan rivals, following their Europa League exit at the hands of Manchester United, with a positive result at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The Italian coach is balancing injury concerns ahead of the game, with Nacho Fernandez set to fill in for David Alaba in defence, in one confirmed change from Anfield.

However, there is positive news in midfield for Ancelotti, with French international Aurelien Tchouameni back in the squad, after missing the last two games.

Ancelotti could rotate him straight into the starting side, ahead of a demanding week of games, with Toni Kroos also back in contention after making a late dash to Liverpool, and coming on as a late substitute.