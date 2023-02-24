Real Madrid star primed to take opportunity after injuries ahead of crucial run

Real Madrid have been forced to rely on some of their less heralded stars in recent weeks, with a number of key players missing for periods of time. Ahead of a crucial run, it looks like Carlo Ancelotti will find out the true value of his depth players.

With the Madrid derby on Saturday, Los Blancos face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, Real Betis, Espanyol and then Liverpool again in the Champions League, before the second La Liga El Clasico.

After injuries to David Alaba and Rodrygo Goes, Ancelotti will be calling on likely Nacho Fernandez and Marco Asensio to replace them. Although Fede Valverde will likely start on the right of attack, Asensio now becomes the prime attacking option to change a game for Real Madrid.

According to Marca, Asensio has parked the issues of his contract negotiations for now, as he tries to focus on coming up big in the decisive stage of the seaosn.

Asensio has scored three goals in his last four La Liga games, despite only starting twice. He is ready to take his opprtunity and potentially earn himself a renewal at the club. His deal is up at the end of the season and crucial performances against the likes of Barcelona might change how Real Madrid view him.