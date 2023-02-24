Marcos Llorente issues Vinicius Junior warning ahead of Real Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente has highlighted Vinicius Junior as Real Madrid’s dangerman ahead of tomorrow’s La Liga derby clash.

Los Rojiblancos make the trip across the capital, on the back of already losing to Los Blancos in league and Copa del Rey action this season, with the hosts looking to close the title gap on Barcelona.

Diego Simeone’s side have not won away at Real Madrid since 2016, and they face a battle to change that this weekend, with Carlo Ancelotti’s charges in red hot form.

Fresh from a 5-2 Champions League win at Liverpool in midweek, Real Madrid are still in the running for a club-first treble this season, with Brazilian star Vinicius playing a key role for them in 2023.

A brace at Anfield brings him up to 18 goals for the season, across all competitions, and despite never scoring a league goal against Atletico, Llorente is wary of his threat.

“He’s a very unbalancing player, with lots of speed, and is playing very well”, as per an interview with DAZN, via Marca.

“How can we stop him? Like any player of that level; by being focused, working as team and trying to prevent him from going one-on-one, because he has a good chance of leaving you for dead.

“In the end, the player who defends him has to be fast because, if not, you can be a good defender, that gets lost.”