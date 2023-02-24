Jude Bellingham remains open to Liverpool move

Liverpool’s poor form will not impact their chances of securing a transfer deal for Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Premier League giants are widely tipped to battle with Real Madrid to complete a mega money move for the England international ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 19-year-old’s profile has continued to rise in 2023, after playing a key role in England’s run to the 2022 World Cup quarter finals, and his transfer value has now risen to €150m at Borussia Dortmund.

Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl previously hinted the club are under no pressure to sell, but they are prepared for a bidding war, with Jurgen Klopp confident on the situation.

As per reports from The Athletic, Los Blancos’ 5-2 Anfield Champions League demolition of Klopp’s side has not changed Bellingham’s stance, despite former Reds striker Stan Collymore claiming Real Madrid are his ‘most attractive option’ in an exclusive interview with Caught Offside.

Klopp is contracted to Liverpool beyond Carlo Ancelotti’s current deal in Madrid and the teenager is prioritising his peak years over an immediate run of success.