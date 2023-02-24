Joao Felix drops hint over Chelsea transfer

Joao Felix has offered a key indication that he plans to stay at Premier League giants Chelsea this summer.

The Portuguese international has consistently struggled to maintain a regular place in Diego Simeone’s plans following his arrival in Madrid from Benfica in 2019.

As Los Rojiblancos looked to reduce their wage bill last month, Chelsea sealed a January loan move for Felix, as part of an £11m six month deal at Stamford Bridge, but with no purchase clause included.

Despite picking up a red card on his Premier League debut, the Blues are impressed with his impact, amid rumours they are willing to offload Mason Mount, to retain him.

According to previous reports from the Evening Standard, Chelsea are prepared to open negotiations with Atletico at the end of the campaign, with an £80m asking price set.

Atletico are willing to cut their losses on Felix, in exchange for recouping as much of their original £113m as possible, and Felix has confirmed he is loving a new challenge in London.

“The position I play, and the way we play at Chelsea is different to Atletico. Clearly I have more freedom to put my football into practice, to be at my best to help the team,” as per an interview with Eleven Sports, via Marca.

João, qual é o objetivo para esta época? 🧐 📺 Entrevista @joaofelix70 | Hoje 21h00 em EXCLUSIVO na ELEVEN 1 #ChampionsELEVEN #PremierELEVEN pic.twitter.com/VDpRAy2rph — ELEVEN Portugal (@ElevenSports_PT) February 23, 2023

“I feel good playing here. It’s just a matter of getting results and it will be perfect.”