Europa League draw: Manchester United and Jose Mourinho back in Spain, Sevilla face Fenerbahce

The Europa League draw for the Round of 16 stage has been completed, throwing up some tasty matches for the three Spanish sides involved.

Meanwhile a former Manchester United (and Real Madrid) manager will be back in Spain, as Jose Mourinho’s Roma return. They took on Betis in the group stage and came off worse (one loss, one draw), this time they face Real Sociedad. Imanol Alguacil’s side have been the most consistent in Spain after Real Madrid and Barcelona, putting in some stellar performances despite injury issues.

Sevilla take on Turkish giants Fenerbahce, who sit second behind Galatasary in the Super Lig. Jorge Sampaoli has slowly turned Sevilla around after their awful start to the season, and while they sit in midtable now, Los Nervionenses are on the up. With their perfect 2023 home record, they will feel they have a shot.