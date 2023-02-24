Erik ten Hag will use La Liga experiences in Real Betis Europa League test

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is confident his side will be ready for the challenge of facing Real Betis in the Europa League last 16.

United were paired with Los Verdiblancos in the next knockout round in March, after securing a 4-3 play off aggregate win over Barcelona at Old Trafford.

Victory over the Catalan giants is another strong step for the Dutchman in an impressive first season at the club.

However, the prospect of facing Manuel Pellegrini’s charges will not be a straightforward test for the Red Devils, as the La Liga side finished top of Group C at the end of 2022.

Ten Hag indicated their 1-0 friendly loss to Real Betis, during the 2022 World Cup break, alongside defeat at Real Sociedad in the group stages, will provide valuable experience for his players.

“We played them in the winter break, and you know what you get from Spanish football. We faced it yesterday against Barcelona”, as per an interview with MUFC.com.

“Betis is a team that wants to play, they’re a skilful team, and we need to be at our best.

“We also played Real Sociedad this season and so we know, only when you play your best, you have a chance to survive, and to get into the next round.”

Alongside Real Betis’ date with United, fellow Spanish sides Sevilla and Real Sociedad learned their last 16 opponents, after being drawn against Fenerbahce and AS Roma respectively.