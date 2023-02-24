Carlo Ancelotti on Caso Negreira – ‘I am convinced there is no corruption in Spanish football’

Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid on Saturday evening (18:30 CEST) in the final Madrid derby of the season, but that couldn’t escape the noise around the Negreira case.

Barcelona’s involvement with the former Vice-President of the Referee’s Committee Enriquez Negreira has been headline news, with new revelations constantly appearing.

Diego Simeone had said in his press conference that he was even more calm about the fairness of referees since the revelations come out.

When Carlo Ancelotti was asked both about that and El Caso Negreira in general, and his response could not have been stronger.

“There is no corruption here or in Italy or in Europe. The referees make mistakes everywhere and if they make mistakes you just have to accept it. I get angry sometimes, but I am super convinced that at this moment there is no corruption in the world of football.”

While nothing has been proven, many have implied that Barcelona may have received favourable treatment. Former referees, players and managers have defended the honour of the referees. What is clear is that for the coming months there will be heavy scrutiny over the referees, in a country that tends to place a lot of emphasis on them as it is.